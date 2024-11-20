Published 17:19 IST, November 20th 2024
If India Can Make Rocket Sensors, It Can Also Make Car Sensors: ISRO Chief Somanath
ISRO Chief S Somanath highlights the need for domestic car sensor production, industry collaboration, and policy support at Bengaluru Tech Summit.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
If India Can Make Rocket Sensors, It Can Also Make Car Sensors: ISRO Chief Somanath | Image: PTI
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
17:19 IST, November 20th 2024