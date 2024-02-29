Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 29th, 2024 at 12:26 IST

If Not Us, They Won't Be Able to Harvest: BSF Warns Pakistan On Border Mischief

IG BSF also said that there have been a couple of incidents of firing from Pakistan in recent times but have been given 'ten times' reply to their mischief.

Gursimran Singh
BSF warns Pakistan on border mischief
BSF warns Pakistan on border mischief | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Jammu and Kashmir: In a strong message to Pakistan, BSF has warned its adversary of manifold retaliation in case of mischief on the International Border in Jammu, especially during the harvest season on the border. IG BSF DK Boora, without mincing words, said that if our farmers will not be allowed to harvest crops in the areas close to the fence, even they (Pakistan) will not be able to harvest.

IG BSF also said that there have been a couple of incidents of firing from Pakistan in recent times but have been given 'ten times' reply to their mischief. Sources earlier indicted at least 6-7 fatal casualties to Pakistan, in retaliation to the killing of a BSF soldier deployed on the International Border in the Samba district of Jammu in the last quarter of 2023.

J&K Police- BSF awards 3.5 lakh ward to farmer for detecting Pakistan drone

A local farmer Bhagwan Dass received a commendable 3.5 Lakh reward from both the BSF and J&K Police for providing crucial information on Pakistan surveillance drones. IG BSF DK Boora acknowledged the local support system in border areas to effectively counter the evolving challenges posed by hostile drone activities.  On 17 Jan 2024, Bhagwan Das saw a drone lying in his agricultural land and immediately informed the nearest BSF troops, after which BSF troops recovered the Pakistani drone from his field.

Published February 29th, 2024 at 12:13 IST

