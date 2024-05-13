“If the bureaucracy is not safe, women MPs are not safe, Arvind Kejriwal is answerable", Bansuri Swaraj said. | Image:Republic Digital

Advertisement

New Delhi: Hours after sitting Rajya Sabha MP from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and former DCW chief Swati Maliwal made some shocking allegations claiming that she was assaulted at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence, BJP candidate from New Delhi Lok Sabha seat Bansuri Swaraj in a super exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, questioned the AAP's silence over the matter as she berated Kejriwal for failing to ensure women safety in the national capital.

For the uninitiated, Maliwal was allegedly assaulted and verbally derided by the personal secretary and close aide of CM Kejriwal.

Advertisement

“Multiple distress calls were made. The first PCR entry mentions that at the behest of Kejriwal at his official residence, his OSD assaulted Swati Maliwal. Police also admitted another call was made to correct the complaint”, Swaraj said.

Earlier during the day, Maliwal went to the Civil Lines police station and alleged that a member of Kejriwal's personal staff "assaulted' her at the chief minister's official residence.

Advertisement

“If the bureaucracy is not safe, women MPs are not safe, Arvind Kejriwal is answerable. How will he ensure the safety of women in Delhi? What kind of administration is he running?" Swaraj quipped as she questioned how the Delhi CM would protect the women in the national capital if he cannot even guarantee the safety of his own party member.

"If the bureaucracy is not safe, women MPs are not safe, Arvind Kejriwal is answerable. How will he ensure the safety of women in Delhi? What kind of administration is he running?": Bansuri Swaraj (@BansuriSwaraj), BJP Lok Sabha Election Sabha candidate



The Debate on… pic.twitter.com/IeJDcXMFka — Republic (@republic)

“It's been 11 hours and not a single member of the Aam Aadmi Party has come forward to explain or issued any clarification in this regard”, she told Arnab.

Stressing that an incident of violence against women must not be politicised, the BJP Lok Sabha Election Sabha candidate said Swati Maliwal “should also come out and speak” about the incident.

Advertisement

The National Commission for Women will be sending an inquiry team to look into the alleged assault of Swati Maliwal. Additionally, the NCW will also send a formal letter to the Delhi Police to send an action taken report (ATR) in the matter.

"MP Rajya Sabha Smt Swati Maliwal reportedly assaulted at Delhi CM's residence. The National Commission for Women (NCW) vows action, demanding justice from Delhi Police and sending an inquiry team. Perpetrators must be held accountable. NCW will be sending a formal letter to Delhi Police to send an ATR in this matter in 3 days," the NCW said in a post.