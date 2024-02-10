Advertisement

Kolkata: A week after the Varanasi court granted Hindu prayers in the Gyanvapi cellular, Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader triggered row by warning Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath that if "he comes to Bengal, we will surround him".

TMC leader Siddiqullah Chowdhury even asked the Hindu worshippers to "vacate the Gyanvapi mosque immediately".

"These people (Hindu worshippers) have forcefully started worshipping there. Vacate the Gyanvapi mosque immediately," said the TMC leader adding that “we don't go to any temple to pray our god.”

“So why are they coming to our mosques? A mosque is a mosque. If someone wants to convert the mosque into a temple, then we will not sit quiet.”

BJP Hits Back At TMC

Responding to Chowdhury's remarks on Yogi Adityanath and Gyanvapi, Union Minister Giriraj Singh said under the leadership of TMC supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, West Bengal has "become the protector of a particular community".

"Under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee, West Bengal govt has become a protector of 'dharm vishesh'. For the Rohingya, they have a red carpet... Threatening Yogi Adityanath isn't acceptable to the country. He (Yogi Adityanath) is the CM and symbol of Sanatana. No one dares to stop him and he'll go there during the election..."