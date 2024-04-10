×

Updated April 10th, 2024 at 09:38 IST

'If You Want to Feel the Future, Come to India': US Envoy Eric Garcetti Lauds India's Growth Journey

While addressing a gathering, Garcetti said, "... If you want to see the future, come to India."

Reported by: Digital Desk
'If You Want to Feel the Future, Come to India': US Envoy Eric Garcetti Lauds India's Development Journey
New Delhi: The Ambassador of the USA to India, Eric Garcetti, on Tuesday heaped praises on India by highlighting that the country is moving ahead with a clear vision for the future.

While addressing a gathering, Garcetti said, "... If you want to see the future, come to India. If you want to feel the future, come to India. If you want to work on the future, come to India."

Speaking at the event, he mentioned his “great privilege” of being future ready by being the leader of the US mission. He said, “I have the great privilege of being able to do that every single day as the leader of the US Mission.”

Meanwhile, the Ambassador also attended a discussion session with foreign policy experts which was organised by VIF India. He also stressed that India and the US come together to solve world’s big problems.

Expressing gratitude to VIF India, he tweeted,” Thanks to @VIFIndia for hosting an insightful discussion with foreign policy experts. It's exciting to see how the United States and India can work together in so many areas to tackle the world's big problems. As Swami Vivekananda once said during a U.S. visit, "Arise, awake, and stop not until the goal is reached." Together, let's work tirelessly towards a brighter future for all.”

Published April 10th, 2024 at 08:19 IST

