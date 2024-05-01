Advertisement

Gurugram, Mar 25 (PTI) The IIT Delhi team conducting a structural audit of a Gurugram residential complex where two people died as a building partially collapsed last month found the structures aging faster than expected and questioned the quality of material used.

The team has recommended procedures for a systematic structural analysis. It said there was significant corrosion in the steel reinforcement in Tower G of the complex.

Advertisement

Two women were killed after the dining room floor of a sixth-floor apartment of Tower D at Chintels Paradiso in Sector 109 came down on February 10, triggering the collapse of roofs and floors directly under it, till the first floor.

"It is felt that there is a possibility of the presence of issues related structural design, material quality, and construction quality in the structures. Each of these possibilities needs to be investigated through a detailed survey, testing, assessment on-and-off the site, and analysis programme," the team said in a preliminary report.

Advertisement

"In order to assess the possibility of the presence of deficiencies in structural design in the structures, it is recommended that a detailed structural design of the structures be carried out. For this purpose, a recognised structural designer of the choice of the authorities, who would be available to work under the guidance of the committee from IIT Delhi, may be engaged.

"Since the repair work that was in progress could also have had a role to play in the collapses, it is requested that the detailed repair procedure being followed in the buildings be informed in writing to the committee," read the report.

Advertisement

The Gurugram administration has called an urgent meeting of the special investigation committee probing the collapse. The committee headed by ADC Vishram Kumar Meena is also expected to hold a meeting to decide on the future course of action based on the preliminary observation report of IIT Delhi team.

The IIT Delhi team comprises professors Vasant Matsagar, D R Sahoo and Shashank Bishnoi from the department of civil engineering of the institution.

Advertisement

The team submitted the preliminary report after speaking to residents and visiting the spots and noted that given the age of the structures, deterioration is faster than expected.

The developer refused to comment on the issue, saying the matter is sub judice.

Advertisement

The Haryana government earlier this week announced a CBI inquiry into the collapse. PTI COR IJT