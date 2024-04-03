×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 3rd, 2024 at 00:05 IST

IIT Graduate Caught Lying on Resume in Shocking Interview, Startup Owner Calls Out On X

Startup founder calls out IIT candidate for lying on resume, questions IIT teachings, and emphasizes integrity over technical skills.

Reported by: Garvit Parashar
IIT Graduate Caught Lying on Resume in Shocking Interview
IIT Graduate Caught Lying on Resume in Shocking Interview | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Getting a job can be tough, and some people try to make it easier by lying on their resumes. But recently, a startup founder named Angad Daryani caught someone doing just that.

Daryani was interviewing a person from IIT Kharagpur, a famous college in India. This person claimed to have received four job offers from other companies because of the amazing skills listed on their resume. But when Daryani asked about those skills, the person didn't know much about them. They only knew about 5% of what they had claimed!

Advertisement

Daryani was upset. He shared the story online, saying, "The person from IIT Kharagpur had mentioned 100 things on their resume, but only knew 5 of them." Instead of admitting the lie, the person tried to impress Daryani by saying they wanted to work for his company.

As the startup founder continued recounting the incident, he pondered, "What are they teaching at the IITs?" and expressed his disappointment in recent integrity-related experiences. Emphasizing the significance of character over technical expertise, he stated, I don’t want to know if you know reinforcement learning as a mechanical engineer. I want to know if I can have you around and trust you." 

This isn't the first time Daryani has seen this happen. He talked about another person from IIT Guwahati who claimed to be good at chemical engineering but didn't know the basics. There was also someone from IIT Bombay who left Daryani's company for a better-paying job elsewhere, using skills they learned in just 45 days.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Published April 3rd, 2024 at 00:05 IST

Viral

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

pm modi

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

23 minutes ago
Rajasthan royals beat Delhi Capitals

IPL 2024: Points Table

28 minutes ago
World's Most Powerful Scanner Reveals First Image of Human Brain

Image of Human Brain

29 minutes ago
IIT Graduate Caught Lying on Resume in Shocking Interview

IIT Graduate Caught Lying

32 minutes ago
There Was a Time When Nehru Said `India Second, China First': S Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister

32 minutes ago
One Dead And Six Injured In Clash Between Two Groups In Bhiwandi

One Dead And Six Injured

32 minutes ago
Odisha FC

Odisha beat Punjab 3-1

33 minutes ago
Woman, Her Friend Who Faked Kidnapping From Kota To Fund Trip Abroad Found in Indore

Fake Kidnapping

35 minutes ago
Greater Noida Student Commits Suicide

Suicide Prank Gone Wrong

35 minutes ago
Arnab Ask Where Is The Money Trail? | The Debate

Where Is The Money Trail?

36 minutes ago
PSI injured in Jammu and Kashmir

PSI Critically Injured

38 minutes ago
Virat Kohli on the left

RCB choke again

42 minutes ago
Celebrating The National Walking Day 2024

National Walking Day 2024

44 minutes ago
Solar Eclipse

Total Solar Eclipse 2024

an hour ago
Celebrating Independent Artist Day 2024

Independent Artist Day

an hour ago
Mayank Yadav

World reacts to Mayank

an hour ago
LSG vs RCB

LSG beat RCB by 28 runs

an hour ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 'Tour of India showed how far behind I was': Why Ben Stokes OPTED OUT

    Sports 9 hours ago

  2. IPL 2024: Shane Bond says THIS Player is the NEXT Suryakumar Yadav

    Sports 9 hours ago

  3. 'I didn't realize he was this young': Watson impressed by Riyan Parag

    Sports 9 hours ago

  4. Denied Ticket, Miffed Bihar BJP MP Ajay Nishad Joins Congress

    Lok Sabha Elections12 hours ago

  5. No Fortuner in Dowry, Woman Killed by Husband And In-Laws

    India News12 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo