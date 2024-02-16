English
Updated February 16th, 2024 at 15:32 IST

IIT JEE Aspirant Dies During Treatment in Kota Hospital

The IIT aspirant Parneet had been preparing for JEE in Kota for the past 2 years.

Kota suicides
IIT aspirant dies in Kota | Image:Shutterstock
Kota: The disturbing series of student suicides in Kota saw a tragic new addition as a suspicious case of an IIT aspirant's death emerged in the Jawahar Nagar police station area of the city on Friday. The deceased student, identified as Parneet, hailed from Jharkhand.   

He had been preparing for JEE in Kota for the past 2 years.  However, he was not keeping well for the past few days. His friends took him to the hospital, where he was declared dead during treatment.

His body has been shifted to the mortuary. After the arrival of the relatives, a post-mortem will be conducted.

Further investigations are underway. 

Meanwhile, the Kota administration is grappling with a persistent challenge: the alarming rate of student suicides in the education hub, largely attributed to the intense pressure of excelling in exams like the IIT-JEE and other competitive tests. Despite issuing guidelines for coaching centers to support students in coping with stress, the tragic trend of suicides persists. Shockingly, last year alone, the education hub witnessed a staggering count of 26 student suicides.

Published February 16th, 2024 at 14:54 IST

