Updated January 11th, 2024 at 18:36 IST

IIT-Kanpur Student Allegedly Commits Suicide in Hostel Room, Had Failed in 3 Papers

Isha Bhandari
Kanpur: A 31-year-old M.Tech second-year student at the Indian Institute of Technology-Kanpur (IIT-K) allegedly hanged himself from the ceiling fan in his hostel room, as reported by the police on Thursday.

The student, identified as Vikas Kumar Meena, a resident of Meerut, was found hanging in his room on Wednesday. 

The motive behind this unfortunate incident is not immediately clear, but a police official disclosed that the student had been "temporarily" removed from the course after failing three exam papers. 

Typically, students are permitted to retake exams under such circumstances.

Suicide Note Being Searched 

The police are trying to trace a "suicide note" that is being circulated among some people, the ADCP told PTI.

"There is one soft copy, said to be the suicide note, which is circulating among some people but we are yet to get a hard copy. We are tracing it," the ADCP told PTI.

A senior police official pleading anonymity said Meena was "temporarily" terminated after he failed three exam papers, which allegedly pushed him to severe depression and it could be a reason behind the extreme step.

By issuing a press release, the IIT-Kanpur administration has mourned the tragic and untimely demise of Meena.

"A forensic team has taken stock of the matter. The institute is awaiting further investigation by the police to determine the likely cause of death," the statement said.

Published January 11th, 2024 at 18:29 IST

