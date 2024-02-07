Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 31st, 2024 at 15:45 IST

IIT Professor's Cutting-Edge Drone Technology to Counter Hostile Aerial Threats From Pakistan

Prof Nathwani said that after 2021 drone attack on Indian Air Force, he brainstormed on the idea of developing a mechanism that can detect aerial threats

Gursimran Singh
Made In India Drone Technology
Made In India Drone Technology | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Jammu: Amid rising concerns over drone intrusion from across the border, Professor from Indian Institute Of Technology, Jammu has developed 'Sound based Drone Detection' technology. The technology, which is based on Acoustic Technique, detects objects on exciting vibrations, measuring some properties of the vibrations, including resonant frequency and decay time.

Prof Karan Nathwani told Republic that after drone attack on Indian Air Force based in Jammu in 2021, he brainstormed on the idea of developing a mechanism that can detect hostile aerial threats and can alert the forces to foil the same. "We have carried out testing and validation of the system and it has proved to be accurate in 98% of the cases. It covers up to distance of 300 meters and the range can be increased as per requirement of the end user," he added.

The sound-based system project has also been submitted to Indian Army by Prof Karan and is expecting a green signal from Indian Army soon. "This system was appreciated by Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi And we have submitted all the required project details to Indian Army. We are waiting for a go ahead from their end for on ground deployment. The system is based on machine learning and will require the ground data from the force to design it accordingly ," he further said.

Solar charging for standalone deployment soon

Prof Karan says that this is the most cost-efficient drone detection system that is available in the market; it is available below fifty thousand while the other system is way costlier and are imported from Israel and other countries. "This is indigenous system developed by Indians, for securing India and it can be modified as per the local requirements of the end user. We are in process to introduce solar based charging for providing Standalone deployment in remote areas, added Prof Karan.

Over 1000 drone intrusions in 5 years

Western Command of Border Security Forces has witnessed over 1000 drone intrusion attempts from across the border. Over 150 drones have been shot down by BSF in Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir while attempting to smuggle narcotics and weapons into Indian Territory from Pakistan side. Drone activities are being reported in Punjab on daily basis by Pakistan side, mainly to drop narcotics into Indian side.
 

Published January 31st, 2024 at 15:45 IST

