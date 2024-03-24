×

Updated March 23rd, 2024 at 23:58 IST

IIT Student Allegedly on Way to Join ISIS Detained by Assam Police

A black flag, purportedly similar to that of ISIS, was reportedly found in the hostel room of the IIT Guwathi student.

Reported by: Digital Desk
arrested
A student from IIT Guwathi was detained while allegedly on the way to joining ISIS. | Image:Freepik/ Representative
Guwathi: An IIT Guwathi student who had allegedly pledged allegiance to the Islamic State and was on the way to joining the terror group was detained at Hajo on Saturday evening, police said. The student was nabbed four days after the head of the ISIS unit in India Haris Farooqi alias Harish Ajmal Farukhi and his associate Anurag Singh alias Rehan were arrested in Dhubri district after the pair crossed over from Bangladesh. 

Additional Superintendent of Police (STF) Kalyan Kumar Pathak said, "After receiving an email, we got about to verify the authenticity of the contents and started an investigation." The email was sent by the student, in which he claimed that he was on the way to join ISIS.

Pathak said the IIT-Guwahati authorities were immediately contacted, who informed them that the said student had been "missing' since noon and his mobile phone was also switched off.

He is a fourth-year student and hailed from Okhla in Delhi, he added.

A search was started to locate him and he was nabbed from the Hajo area, around 30 km from Guwahati, in the evening with the help of locals, the ASP said.

"After initial questioning, he has been brought to the STF office. We are verifying the motive of the email," Pathak said.

He said a black flag, "purportedly similar to that of ISIS", was found in his hostel room and was being sent for verification to specialised agencies which deal with proscribed outfits.

"We are going through the items seized, it is early to say much. We are investigating the intention of sending the email. The student has given some details, but we cannot disclose anything further now," Pathak added.

With inputs from PTI.

Published March 23rd, 2024 at 23:58 IST

