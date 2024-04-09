×

Updated April 9th, 2024 at 22:13 IST

Ill-Timed Bomb Threat Jokes Lead to 2 Female Vistara Passengers Being Deboarded, Detained

After ignoring a warning to not make bomb threat jokes, two women passengers were deboarded from a Delhi to Mumbai flight late last month.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Passengers from Vistara's Dubai flight were mistakenly taken to Mumbai Airport's domestic arrivals terminal.
Passengers from Vistara's Dubai flight were mistakenly taken to Mumbai Airport's domestic arrivals terminal. | Image:PTI
New Delhi: Generally speaking, it is highly inadvisable to joke about bomb threats while out in public particularly when boarding a flight. This seemingly obvious lesson cost two female passengers onboard a Vistara flight dearly when they were not only taken off the plane but were also detained by the airport authorities. The incident took place on March 29 on Vistara flight UK 975 travelling from Delhi to Mumbai. 

According to a report by the Times of India, the flight was initially delayed when a passenger received a call from home stating that his father had suffered a stroke. After he was allowed to get off the plane, the crew carried out the necessary procedure of having the passengers identify their bags kept in the overhead bin. 

It was at this point that two women passengers decided to joke about bomb threats. Quoting an anonymous passenger, the aforementioned report said that one of the passengers asked the flight crew why the bags were being checked again and if there was a bomb onboard. 

Initially, this only earned the passenger and her companion a rebuke for making such jokes. Apparently, the pair did not heed the warning and continued, even making a video call where they repeated the joke several times. 

This did not sit well with one particular passenger who called on the flight crew to take necessary action against the two women. It was at this point that the captain decided to not only conduct a bomb sweep but also inform the airport security agencies. 

Furthermore, the two women passengers were deboarded and handed over to the relevant authorities for further action. Altogether, the incident delayed the departure of the flight by two hours. 

Published April 9th, 2024 at 22:13 IST

