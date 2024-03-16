Advertisement

Bengaluru: National Commission for Protection Of Child Rights (NCPCR) Chairperson Priyank Kanoongo and his team members were allegedly attacked by a mob in Karnataka’s Bengaluru, where the team reportedly went to rescue 20 girls including minors, after the allegations surfaced that the girls were being human trafficked to the Gulf countries from an illegal orphanage in Bengaluru. Kanoongo alleged that after the preliminary inquiry, it appeared that the girls were being groomed at the said orphanage for trafficking to the Gulf countries on the pretext of marriage.

Priyank Kanoongo alleged that during the conversation with the victim girls, it was revealed that a woman named, who takes care of the orphanage, has connections in the Gulf countries. She arranges the relationships of the girls in Kuwait.

FIR has been lodged in the matter, says police source

He also alleged that as he and his team initiated the procedure to produce the victim girls, who were allegedly kept as hostages in the closed building, before the Child Welfare Commission (CWC), the alleged care-taker woman and her associates called goons, who attempted to allegedly attack the NCPCR team.

Priyank Kanoongo later took to X, to share the details of the incident. He wrote on his X handle, stating, “During the investigation, when it came to producing the girls before the CWC, Salma (Alleged woman care-taker) and her boss Sameer called the goons who attempted to attack the team.”

He said that after the alleged mob attempted to attack the team, the police were called, which intervened. Allegedly one of the persons, also allegedly called someone asking to make an announcement from the mosque to call the mob.

Later, the entire NCPCR team was taken to the police station.

He alleged, "It is an illegal orphanage in Ashwath Nagar, Amarjyoti Layout in Bengaluru. We were inquiring about the illegal orphanage which was running there. 20 girl-children were kept there. Some of them were orphans and some were semi-orphans. We don't know the precise number as they did not allow us to complete our inquiry. We spoke to children. Our female councillors interacted with the girls.”

It came to the fore during interaction, after one of the girl-children informed them that the girls were being sent to Kuwait on pretext of marriage.

“We saw there that children were being groomed to get married in the gulf countries, so its apprehension that there may be a nexus of traffickers, who are sending girl children to gulf countries in disguise for marriage," Kanoongo added.

आज कर्नाटक के बंगलुरु में एक अवैध यतीमख़ाने का निरीक्षण करने के दौरान चौकाने वाली जानकारी सामने आयी है।

- यहाँ 20 लड़कियाँ थीं जिनमें से अनाथ बच्चियाँ भी हैं।

- बच्चियों को स्कूल नहीं भेजा जाता है,पूरे बाल गृह में भी खिड़की या रोशनदान नहीं है,लड़कियों को एकदम क़ैद कर के रखा गया… pic.twitter.com/fPKLhW4W57 — प्रियंक कानूनगो Priyank Kanoongo (मोदी का परिवार) (@KanoongoPriyank)

The NCPCR team has also filed a complaint and requested an FIR to be lodged in the incident at the Sampigehalli police station in Bengaluru. The Sampigehalli cops have also confirmed about the said incident.

As per police sources, an FIR into the matter has been registered by the police and further legal action is being taken.

