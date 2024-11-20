Published 23:48 IST, November 20th 2024
Illicit Liquor Factory Busted in Uttarakhand's Nanital, 1 Held
A joint team of Uttarakhand Police's Special Task Force (STF) and Excise Department on Wednesday busted an illicit liquor factory being run in a house at Mukhani in Nainital district and arrested one person.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Illicit Liquor Factory Busted in Uttarakhand's Nanital, 1 Held | Image: Representational
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
23:48 IST, November 20th 2024