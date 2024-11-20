sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Exit Poll Results 2024 | AR Rahman | Jharkhand Elections | Maharashtra Elections | Rafael Nadal | Middle East Tensions |

Published 23:48 IST, November 20th 2024

Illicit Liquor Factory Busted in Uttarakhand's Nanital, 1 Held

A joint team of Uttarakhand Police's Special Task Force (STF) and Excise Department on Wednesday busted an illicit liquor factory being run in a house at Mukhani in Nainital district and arrested one person.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
South actress Kasthuri Shankar arrested in Hyderabad
Illicit Liquor Factory Busted in Uttarakhand's Nanital, 1 Held | Image: Representational
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

23:48 IST, November 20th 2024