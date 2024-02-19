Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated February 19th, 2024 at 15:44 IST

'I’m arrested', Waris Pathan Claims, Hours After Woman Seeks FIR Against Him For Offensive Remarks

"I am Illegally arrested by Mira Bhayander police at Dahisar Check Naka on my way to Mira Road", claims Waris Pathan.

Digital Desk
Waris Pathan
Waris Pathan | Image:x
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Mumbai:  AIMIM leader Waris Pathan on Monday claimed that he had been arrested by Mira Bhayandar police while he was on his way to meet the Commissioner of Police. ""Big Breaking !!!!! Mumbai. I am Illegally arrested by Mira Bhayander police at Dahisar Check Naka on my way to Mira Road. I was to meet the Commissioner of Police to submit a memorandum against people who were giving hate speeches. And creating communal disturbances. But I’m arrested……. Constitution??? Fundamental rights??" tweeted Pathan.

His tweet comes hours after a woman functionary of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) approached Mumbai police seeking action against Waris Pathan and another leader for posting allegedly objectionable messages on social media.

Rizwana Khan, the AIMIM Mumbai Mahila cell president, has told police the duo has made condemnable remarks on X against her and her party colleague and former MLA Waris Pathan, the official added.
    
The police must register a First Information Report against the two for stalking, sexual harassment and making communal statements, Khan said in her application.

The Malwani police station official said Khan's application was being probed and a case will be registered if necessary.

Published February 19th, 2024 at 15:44 IST

