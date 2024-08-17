Published 08:34 IST, August 17th 2024
IMA's Nationwide Strike: What’s Open, What's Closed as Doctors Protest Over Kolkata Rape-Murder?
The strike has left the public in lurch as all health services, barring essential services and casualties, will not be available from 6 am on Saturday to 6 am
- India News
- 4 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
IMA's Nationwide Strike: What’s Open, What's Closed as Doctors Protest Over Kolkata Rape-Murder? | Image: PTI
08:22 IST, August 17th 2024