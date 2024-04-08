×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 8th, 2024 at 16:14 IST

‘How Many Will Be Jailed Before Polls?’: Supreme Court Relief to YouTuber

Observing that everyone who makes allegations on social media cannot be put behind bars, the Supreme Court on Monday restored the bail to a YouTuber who was accused of making derogatory remarks against Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin in 2021.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Election Commission Asks Supreme Court to Return Sealed Electoral Bonds Docs, Hearing Today
‘How Many Will Be Jailed Before Polls?’: Supreme Court Relief to YouTuber | Image:PTI/File
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: Observing that everyone who makes allegations on social media cannot be put behind bars, the Supreme Court on Monday restored the bail to a YouTuber who was accused of making derogatory remarks against Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin in 2021.

"If before elections we start putting behind bars everyone who makes allegations on YouTube, imagine how many will be jailed?"a bench of justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan told senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the Tamil Nadu government, as it set aside the order cancelling A Duraimurugan Sattai's bail, The apex court said that the accused did not misuse his liberty by protesting and expressing his views and also rejected the request of the state government to impose a condition on Sattai to refrain from making scandalous remarks while on bail.

Advertisement

The court was hearing Sattai's plea challenging an order of the Madras High Court which cancelled his bail as he had made certain derogatory remarks against Stalin in violation of an undertaking given to the court.

While seeking bail in a case, Sattai had submitted an affidavit to the court undertaking that he would not pass derogatory remarks against anyone.

Advertisement

Sattai was arrested by the police for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Stalin and others but had been granted conditional bail.

"Scientific inventions are made for the welfare of mankind. The Internet is one such wonderful invention that has transformed the lives of many.

Advertisement

"Even an ordinary man is uploading his day-to-day activities, skills, thoughts, travel experiences on YouTube. In fact, in modern society, in most families, everyday meals are prepared using the videos uploaded on YouTube," the high court had said. 

Advertisement

Published April 8th, 2024 at 16:14 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Virat Kohli

Kohli's viral video

a few seconds ago
Sensex

Nifty, Sensex close

a minute ago
Karnataka SSLC answer key out

Karnataka SSLC Answer Key

3 minutes ago
MICAT 2 Exam Result

SSC exam dates revised

5 minutes ago
Election Commission Asks Supreme Court to Return Sealed Electoral Bonds Docs, Hearing Today

SC relief

12 minutes ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti On Crew Success

13 minutes ago
Ma Dong Seok and Ye Jung Hwa

Ma Dong Seok's Wedding

13 minutes ago
Eid dishes

Eid Party Menu

15 minutes ago
crime

Pune Student Murdered

17 minutes ago
Woman Gives House Tour Of Her Small Apartment In Central London | WATCH

House Tour Of Small House

19 minutes ago
Security personnel at Taj Mahal

Taj Mahal reel

21 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress Doesn't Understand Pain of Poor, Says PM Modi

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

26 minutes ago
Hafiz Saeed

Internet Abuzz With Hafiz

26 minutes ago
Kerala Lottery Wednesday Result Today

Kerala Lottery Today

27 minutes ago
How to style animal print

How To Style Animal Print

31 minutes ago
Education News

COMEDK UGET 2024

32 minutes ago
Police car

IAS Officer's Car Chased

36 minutes ago
Rupee vs Dollar

Rupee inches higher

36 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. UPSC centre change window open for CSE candidates opting Imphal

    Education5 hours ago

  2. Delhi IGI Airport Gets 'Nuclear Bomb' Threat, 2 Passengers Held

    India News5 hours ago

  3. Rebelled Because Bal Thackeray's Ideology Was Being Compromised: Shinde

    India News6 hours ago

  4. Broken Window Seat On Air India Flight Sparks Outrage

    India News6 hours ago

  5. Warmer Days, Nights in Delhi-NCR Soon, Mercury Likely to Cross 40°C Mark

    India News7 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo