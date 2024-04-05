×

Updated April 5th, 2024 at 09:58 IST

Imam of a Mosque Held with Heroin Worth Rs 5 Lakh in Jammu

Jammu Police has arrested the Imam of a masjid in Jammu, identified as Mohd Ayoub from Ramban, for his involvement in narcotics trafficking

Reported by: Gursimran Singh
Officials further said that a detailed search led to recovery of approximately 14 grams of heroin from the accused's possession
Officials further said that a detailed search led to recovery of approximately 14 grams of heroin from the accused's possession | Image:Republic
Jammu: Jammu Police has arrested the Imam of a masjid in Jammu, identified as Mohd Ayoub from Ramban, for his involvement in narcotics trafficking. Police have recovered 14 grams of heroin valued at more than Rs 5 lakh from the Imam. A case under FIR No. 52/2024 under section 8/21/22 of the NDPS Act has been registered at Nowabad Police station.

Officials informed Republic that around 1:30 pm yesterday, a police team from Police Station Nowabad, led by Probationer Sub-Inspector Jeevan Kumar, conducted a patrol near Mandir-Masjid Point, Tawi Bridge, Jammu.

"During the patrol, they spotted a motorcyclist heading from Bikram Chowk towards Jewel, bearing registration number JK19 A 2827, who attempted to evade the police upon seeing them. Suspecting his behaviour, the police intercepted and apprehended him. Upon interrogation, the individual identified himself as Mohd Ayoub, son of Gulab Din, residing in Kawa, Kanga, Tehsil, and District Ramban," he added.

Officials further said that a detailed search led to recovery of approximately 14 grams of heroin in his possession and case under FIR No. 52/2024 U/S 8/21/22 NDPS Act has been lodged, and an investigation has been initiated.

Further investigation revealed that the individual works as an Imam in a mosque in his hometown. The recovery operation was conducted under the supervision of SHO Nowabad, Inspector Deepak Pathania, and Dy SP Headquarters Ashok Kumar.

Published April 5th, 2024 at 09:58 IST

