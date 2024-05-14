Advertisement

Bengaluru: In its weather forecast for Bengaluru, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that "spells of rain or thundershowers" and "possibility of rain or thunderstorms" are anticipated for the city this week. The meteorological agency posted a 7-day forecast for May 14–May 19 that indicated a minimum temperature of approximately 23 degrees Celsius and a maximum temperature of 33 degrees Celsius. The IMD prediction for the week of May 14–17 reads, "Partly cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers." Furthermore, the department reports a "partly cloudy sky with the possibility of rain or thunderstorm" on May 18–19.

The IMD has forecasted significant rainfall in southern India till May 17 for Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, and until May 16 for Karnataka. According to the weather service, the southwest monsoon will probably move into the Andaman and Nicobar Islands as well as certain areas of the Bay of Bengal around May 19. According to the meteorological bulletin, "A trough extends from here to northwest Madhya Pradesh at lower tropospheric levels, and a cyclonic circulation is across South Interior Karnataka. Lower tropospheric levels over the Comorin area are home to another cyclonic circulation."



According to the report, atmospheric systems will affect the weather over Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Maharashtra through May 18. "Light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, and squally winds" are anticipated. In addition, mild to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds are predicted for Gujarat, Bihar, and Jharkhand today. Additionally, till May 20th, West Bengal, Sikkim, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and Odisha are expected to have mild to moderate rainfall along with thunderstorms, lightning, and blustery winds.

In addition, the department issued a heatwave prediction for Rajasthan for the following three days, citing May 16 and 17 for Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Haryana, and May 17 for Madhya Pradesh and Bihar. Gujarat will also experience four days of extremely hot and humid weather.