Above-normal maximum temperatures likely in parts of central, north India in February: Weather department | Image: PTI/File

New Delhi: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday has predicted above-normal maximum temperatures in parts of central and north India throughout the month of February. In a recent weather forecast, the department highlighted the likelihood of temperatures surpassing seasonal averages in these regions. Furthermore, above normal rainfall (more than 119 percent of long period average) is expected in India in February 2024, the IMD said.

Delhi Weather Update

A layer of dense fog enveloped the national capital on Wednesday morning hampering flight and train operations, officials said. The city received rain during the day. Zero visibility was reported at the Indira Gandhi Airport at 6.30 am as a thick layer of fog engulfed the area. The visibility remained the same till 9 am, they said.

The Delhi airport saw diversions of at least three flights on Wednesday morning due to bad weather, an official said.

Due to the "very dense" fog, several trains were running late, another official said.

Weather fluctuations are expected to continue till February 3 because of a western disturbance, with further changes anticipated from thereon, a senior official said Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 7.3 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average, on Wednesday.

The average maximum temperature in Delhi this month till January 30 stood at 17.7 degrees Celsius, the lowest in 13 years, according to official data till Tuesday.

The average minimum temperature in the national capital during the same period was pegged at 6.2 degrees Celsius, the second lowest in 13 years, the data showed.

Meanwhile, the Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded in the 'very poor' category with a reading of 370 at 8 am.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

This is a breaking story, more details awaited…