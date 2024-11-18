sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ PM Modi Nigeria Visit | Manipur Unrest | Elon Musk | Jhansi Fire Tragedy | Delhi Air Pollution | US Elections |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • IMD Issues Orange Alert For Dense Fog in Delhi, Affecting Road, Rail and Flight Operations

Published 04:33 IST, November 18th 2024

IMD Issues Orange Alert For Dense Fog in Delhi, Affecting Road, Rail and Flight Operations

The IMD has issued an “orange alert” warning for Delhi on Monday, saying that the national capital may witness "dense" to "very dense" fog.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Abhishek Tiwari
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Dense Fog in Delhi
IMD warns of dense fog in Delhi, issues orange alert | Image: PTI/ Representational
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

04:11 IST, November 18th 2024