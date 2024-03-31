×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 31st, 2024 at 22:21 IST

Weather Update: IMD Issues ‘Orange Alert’ in NE, Forecasts Heavy Rainfall

The India Meteorological Department on Sunday issued an 'Orange Alert' and forecast “heavy to very heavy” rainfall across several states of the northeast over the next five days.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Rainfall
IMD Issues ‘Orange Alert’ in NE, Forecasts Heavy Rainfall | Image:PTI/ Representational
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Guwahati: The India Meteorological Department on Sunday issued an 'Orange Alert' and forecast “heavy to very heavy” rainfall across several states of the northeast over the next five days.

In a special bulletin, IMD’s Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Guwahati issued the alert for Assam, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh for Sunday.

Advertisement

The states are are likely to witness thunderstorms with lightning and heavy to very heavy rain accompanied with gusty wind at speeds of 30-40 km per hour, it said.

For the next four days, the RMC issued a 'Yellow Alert' for these states.

Advertisement

An 'Orange Alert' implies “be prepared for action” and 'Yellow Alert' stands for “watch and be updated”.

In case of Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, the weather agency issued 'Yellow Alert' for Sunday and Monday, but withdrew the warning thereafter.

Advertisement

The weather report said a cyclonic circulation lies over Assam at 1.5 km above the mean sea level.

"Under the influence of the above synoptic conditions and moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal to Northeastern region, light to moderate rainfall at many to most places with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall will occur," it said.

Advertisement

Officials said heavy rain and storm lashed several parts of the state, while many places have reported uprooting of trees, electric poles and damage to houses.

However, there was no immediate report of any injury or death.

Advertisement

Published March 31st, 2024 at 22:17 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Pedestrian Accidents

Road Accidents

a few seconds ago
Priya Malik and Karan Bakshi

Priya Malik Welcomes Son

a few seconds ago
Gujarat Titans Pacer Mohit Sharma

Mohit Sharma on IPL

2 minutes ago
Amitabh Bachchan in a still from Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham...

Big B's K3G Trivia

4 minutes ago
Babar Azam during the ODI World Cup 2023

Shaheen on Babar Azam

7 minutes ago
Yash's family, Ram Charan family

Stars Celebrate Easter

7 minutes ago
Triple murder in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow

Triple Murder in Lucknow

8 minutes ago
BJP MP convoy attacked

BJP MP's Convoy Attacked

8 minutes ago
Rainfall

'Orange Alert' in NE

9 minutes ago
Crew Box Office Collection

Female Led Heist Movies

11 minutes ago
No Parking, Halting on Mathura Road, Bhairon Marg Tomorrow: Delhi Police

Mathura Road

12 minutes ago
Vijay Deverakonda

Vijay On Dissing Debutant

12 minutes ago
Laal Singh Chaddha

Aamir Khan Fan

14 minutes ago
AIFF member Deepak Sharma arrested for assaulting two female Players

Deepak released on bail

16 minutes ago
Christina Ricci

Christina On Finances

17 minutes ago
Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington

Reese On Kerry

17 minutes ago
Sussane Khan

Hrithik With Saba-Sussane

18 minutes ago
Madgaon Express

Madgaon Express Meme

19 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. BJP Releases 9th List For Lok Sabha Elections 2024

    Lok Sabha Elections7 hours ago

  2. Zodiac Signs With The Best Sense Of Humour

    Lifestyle8 hours ago

  3. Ahead Of Maidaan, Other Sports-Dramas To Watch

    Web Stories8 hours ago

  4. Zodiac Signs That Are Incompatible With Each Other

    Lifestyle9 hours ago

  5. BSF Foils Intrusion Attempt, Recovers China-Made Pak Drone in Punjab

    India News10 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo