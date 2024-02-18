English
Updated February 18th, 2024 at 15:24 IST

IMD Issues Rain Alert For Delhi, Haryana And Chandigarh, 3-Day Snowfall Warning In Jammu & Kashmir

Over the next two days, light to moderate rain is predicted in many areas of Chandigarh, Delhi, and Haryana, according to the Indian Meteorological Department

Pritam Saha
IMD Issues Rain Alert
IMD Issues Rain Alert | Image:X
  • 2 min read
Weather Update: Much of North India was covered in a thick layer of fog on Sunday morning. Over the next two days, light to moderate rain is predicted in many areas of Chandigarh, Delhi, and Haryana, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). The IMD predicts that Delhi will likely see a minimum temperature of 9 degrees Celsius and a maximum temperature of 27 degrees Celsius today. There will be some cloud cover during the day.

Weather Forecast: Other States

Certain parts of Bhubaneswar continued to be covered in a thick layer of fog on Sunday morning. Rajpura city and Patiala district in Punjab were still covered in a lot of fog. West Bengal's Hooghly district reported heavy fog conditions on Sunday morning as well. Many drivers complained that there was a traffic jam due to the dense fog. They mentioned how difficult it was to drive through the fog. Some were seen repeatedly removing fog from their windscreen. In certain areas of Punjab and Haryana, there was nearly no visibility due to fog.

There are reports of new snow in the upper regions of Kashmir, and the lowlands received rain, which caused the temperature to drop significantly. The Mughal Road is among the roads that have been closed due to the snowfall. For the next three days, the weather office has predicted moderate to severe snowfall or rainfall in the Kashmir Valley.

Published February 18th, 2024 at 15:24 IST

