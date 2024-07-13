sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 20:57 IST, July 13th 2024

IMD Issues Red Alert for Raigad, Ratnagiri; Predicts Extremely Heavy Rainfall On July 14

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued a red alert for the coastal districts of Raigad and Ratnagiri, and Kolhapur and Satara in western Maharashtra, warning of extremely heavy rainfall on July 14.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Maharashtra Rain
IMD Issues Red Alert for Raigad, Ratnagiri; Predicts Extremely Heavy Rainfall On July 14 | Image: PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

20:57 IST, July 13th 2024