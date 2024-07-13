Published 20:57 IST, July 13th 2024
IMD Issues Red Alert for Raigad, Ratnagiri; Predicts Extremely Heavy Rainfall On July 14
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued a red alert for the coastal districts of Raigad and Ratnagiri, and Kolhapur and Satara in western Maharashtra, warning of extremely heavy rainfall on July 14.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
IMD Issues Red Alert for Raigad, Ratnagiri; Predicts Extremely Heavy Rainfall On July 14 | Image: PTI
