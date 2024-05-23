Advertisement

Thiruvananthapuram: As heavy rains continue to lash several parts of Kerala, it appears that the Southern state is less likely to get a respite from this wet climate. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday issued a red alert for the five districts, while predicting that heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to take place in those regions.

The weather forecast agency has sounded a red alert for Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, and Idukki districts of Kerala. Earlier, Alappuzha, Kottayam, and Ernakulam were placed under an orange alert, the IMD later upgraded the warning to a red alert, predicting extremely heavy rainfall in isolated places there.

Orange alert has been issued for 5 other districts

The IMD said, Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Wayanad continue to be on orange alert, while Kannur and Kasaragod remain on yellow alert.

According to the agency, high waves in the range of 0.4 to 3.3 metres and sea incursions are forecast along the coast of Kerala from Vizhinjam in the south to Kasaragod in the north until Thursday night.

A red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rain of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while an orange alert means very heavy rain of 11 cm to 20 cm, and a yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 cm and 11 cm.

Meanwhile, in the wake of the incessant heavy rains, a state control room has been opened in the Health Department Directorate here as part of efforts to strengthen epidemic prevention activities, Health Minister Veena George said.

A state-level rapid response team had already been formed by the department for epidemic prevention, she said in a statement.

The control room has been launched with the objective of coordinating various activities under the Health Department and clearing the doubts of health workers and the general public, the minister added.

