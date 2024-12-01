Published 18:39 IST, December 1st 2024
IMD Issues Red, Orange Alerts for 8 Kerala Districts on December 2
The IMD issued red alerts for four districts in Kerala for Dec 2, KSDMA advised residents in low-lying, landslide, and mudslide-prone areas to stay alert.
- India News
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Kerala Weather: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued red alerts for four districts in Kerala for Monday, December 2, cautioning of isolated heavy rainfall in the state.
The four northern districts of Kerala, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, and Kannur are forecasted to experience extremely heavy rainfall, according to the IMD.
The weather department stated, "Rainfall activity will increase, with light to moderate rainfall at most places, heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places, and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated locations on December 2, followed by heavy rainfall at isolated places on December 3."
Additionally, an "orange alert" has been issued for the districts of Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, and Thrissur, while a "yellow alert" has been placed for Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod.
Due to the weather alerts, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has advised residents in low-lying, landslide, and mudslide-prone areas to stay alert and move to safer locations as instructed by the authorities.
Those living along riverbanks and in dam catchment areas should also evacuate as per officials' instructions, KSDMA added.
Emergency Helpline Number
Police Helpline: 0471-324 3000/4000/5000
Flood / Disaster Helpline: 1070 , 1077
Electricity Helpline:1912
Kozhikode City: 0495-2721831 | Wayanad: 04936-205808
The KSDMA recommended controlling traffic and limiting non-essential movement of residents. It also issued a warning about potential waterlogging on major roads and anticipated traffic congestion due to reduced visibility.
The KSDMA also warned that heavy rains could lead to flooding in low-lying areas and along riverbanks, as well as the uprooting of trees, potentially causing damage to the power sector.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 18:39 IST, December 1st 2024