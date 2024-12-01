IMD Issues Red, Orange Alerts for 8 Kerala Districts on December 2

Kerala Weather: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued red alerts for four districts in Kerala for Monday, December 2, cautioning of isolated heavy rainfall in the state.

The four northern districts of Kerala, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, and Kannur are forecasted to experience extremely heavy rainfall, according to the IMD.

The weather department stated, "Rainfall activity will increase, with light to moderate rainfall at most places, heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places, and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated locations on December 2, followed by heavy rainfall at isolated places on December 3."

Additionally, an "orange alert" has been issued for the districts of Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, and Thrissur, while a "yellow alert" has been placed for Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod.

Due to the weather alerts, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has advised residents in low-lying, landslide, and mudslide-prone areas to stay alert and move to safer locations as instructed by the authorities.

Those living along riverbanks and in dam catchment areas should also evacuate as per officials' instructions, KSDMA added.

Emergency Helpline Number

Police Helpline: 0471-324 3000/4000/5000

Flood / Disaster Helpline: 1070 , 1077

Electricity Helpline:1912

Kozhikode City: 0495-2721831 | Wayanad: 04936-205808

The KSDMA recommended controlling traffic and limiting non-essential movement of residents. It also issued a warning about potential waterlogging on major roads and anticipated traffic congestion due to reduced visibility.