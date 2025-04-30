IMD Warns of Thunderstorms and Hailstorms Across India; Heatwave Likely to Ease from May 1 | Image: X

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather alert predicting widespread thunderstorms, hailstorms, strong winds, and rainfall across several parts of India over the coming days. While intense heat will continue in some areas until April 30, relief is expected from May 1 onwards.

Key Weather Updates

Thunderstorms and Hailstorms in East and Central India (Till May 3)

States including Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Odisha, and Gangetic West Bengal will see scattered to widespread rain, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (up to 60 kmph) until May 3.



Hailstorms are likely in Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, and Odisha on April 29. Heavy rainfall is expected over Odisha from April 29 to May 1.

Fresh Weather System for Northwest India (May 1–5)

A new western disturbance will affect Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand from May 1 to 5, bringing widespread rain and storms.

Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan will see thunderstorms, duststorms, and wind speeds of 40–60 kmph between April 30 and May 4.

Duststorms are expected in East UP (April 29–30), and across Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and Rajasthan from May 1.

Delhi-NCR Weather Update

Delhi is likely to experience partly cloudy skies with gusty winds (up to 50 kmph), light rain, and duststorms on May 1 and 2. Temperatures will remain slightly below normal, between 36°C and 39°C.

Northeast and South India Weather Forecast

Widespread thunderstorms with winds (up to 60 kmph) will continue across Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, and other northeastern states this week.

Heavy rain is expected in Assam and Meghalaya on April 29–30, and in Tripura and Arunachal Pradesh on April 29.

In the south, isolated showers and thunderstorms will continue in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana. Thundersqualls may affect North Interior Karnataka on May 2–3.

Heatwave Conditions to Ease Soon

Heatwave to severe heatwave conditions are forecast in Saurashtra & Kutch, West Rajasthan (till May 1), Jammu, Himachal Pradesh, and East Rajasthan (April 29–30).

Hot and humid conditions will persist in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, Gujarat, and parts of Maharashtra until May 1. Relief is expected from May 2 onward in many regions.