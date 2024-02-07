English
Updated January 18th, 2024 at 19:45 IST

IMD Issues Yellow Alert, Dense Fog Likely In Delhi On Friday Morning

Dense fog is defined by the IMD as a state in which visibility is reduced to between 51 and 100 metres.

Delhi fog
The IMD has issued a yellow alert for dense fog in the national capital and surrounding areas for the next two days. | Image:PTI
NEW DELHI: On Thursday, the Indian Meteorological Department said that there is a possibility for dense fog on Friday morning in Delhi and surrounding areas with the maximum and minimum temperature expected to be 18 degrees Celsius and seven degrees Celsius respectively. The weather department has, thus, issued a ‘yellow alert’ for dense fog around the national capital and surrounding areas for the next two days. 

Very dense fog is used to refer to a state in which visibility ranges from 0 to 50 metres while dense fog refers to a state of visibility between 51 and 200 metres. Below this is moderate fog which denotes visibility between 201 and 500 metres and shallow fog which refers to a state of visibility between 501 and 1,000 metres. 

On Thursday, 18 trains were delayed due to reduced visibility according to officials quoted in a PTI report and the IGI airport in the capital experienced dense fog between 12:30 am and 6:30 am. Later, the visibility increased to 300 metres.   

Published January 18th, 2024 at 19:45 IST

