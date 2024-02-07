Advertisement

NEW DELHI: With the expectation of dense fog enveloping the capital on Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for Delhi and surrounding areas. On Monday, the maximum temperature sat at 17.6 degrees Celsius which is three notches lower than the season average. The minimum temperature for the day sat at 6.1 degrees Celsius as opposed to 4.8 degrees Celsius the previous day. Humidity levels for the day moved between 55 and 95 per cent while the 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 333. At 05:30, the visibility around Safdarjung was recorded at 500 metres while the visibility at the Indira Gandhi International Airport was recorded at 1,000 metres an hour later. According to data provided by the Indian Railways, 23 Delhi-bound trains were running late on account of dense fog in parts of northern India.

As for Tuesday, the IMD forecast clear skies with moderate to dense fog during the morning hours with the maximum and minimum expected temperatures being 18 and 7 degrees Celsius respectively.

