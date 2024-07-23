Published 22:45 IST, July 23rd 2024
IMD Issues Yellow Alert for Rainfall in Delhi Over Next 2 Days
The weather office has forecast moderate rainfall for Wednesday, with the maximum and minimum temperatures likely to hover around 34 and 26 degrees Celsius, respectively.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
IMD Issues Yellow Alert for Rainfall in Delhi Over Next 2 Days | Image: ANI (Representational)
