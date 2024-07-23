sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 22:45 IST, July 23rd 2024

IMD Issues Yellow Alert for Rainfall in Delhi Over Next 2 Days

The weather office has forecast moderate rainfall for Wednesday, with the maximum and minimum temperatures likely to hover around 34 and 26 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
delhi rain
IMD Issues Yellow Alert for Rainfall in Delhi Over Next 2 Days | Image: ANI (Representational)
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

22:45 IST, July 23rd 2024