×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 3rd, 2024 at 10:24 IST

IMD Predicts Heatwave in These States From Today. Check Details

In a post on X, the IMD wrote, “Heat wave conditions likely to prevail over parts of east & peninsular India during 03rd-06th April, 2024.”

Reported by: Digital Desk
Summer Flowers
IMD Predicts Heatwave in These States From Today. Check Details | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: Parts of the country are likely to experience a rise in mercury and a heatwave from April 3, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted. The weather agency has said that heatwave conditions are likely to prevail for four days from April 3 over parts of east and peninsular India.

The IMD has forecast rainfall and thunderstorms could hit parts of northeast India on April 7.

Advertisement

In a post on X, the IMD wrote, “Heat wave conditions likely to prevail over parts of east & peninsular India during 03rd-06th April, 2024.”

Advertisement

It added, “Hot and humid weather very likely to prevail over Coastal Karnataka, Kerala & Mahe, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry & Karaikal during 02nd-06th; over Telangana, South Interior Karnataka during 02nd-04th and over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Rayalaseema on 02nd & 03rd April.”

The IMD has predicted a heatwave in isolated pockets of north interior Karnataka till April 6. Further, parts of Jharkhand and Andhra Pradesh are also expected to experience heatwave conditions.

Advertisement

Posting on X, IMD said, “Heat Wave conditions very likely at isolated pockets of North Interior Karnataka during 2nd-06th April, 2024.” “Heat Wave conditions likely at isolated pockets of Jharkhand, Rayalaseema, and Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam during 4th-6th April, 2024,” the weather agency further said.

“Due to prevailing mainly northwesterly/westerly dry air and high solar insolation, the maximum temperature would be more than 40 degrees C at many places across Odisha, and likely to be above normal by 3 to 5 degrees C during April 3 to 6,” IMD said in its forecast.

Advertisement

A significant rise in temperature by 2-3 degrees Celsius across Northwest, Central and East is also likely in India over the next three days. Maharashtra is also expected to witness a rise in temperature in the first week of April.

IMD has also predicted that this year, around 10-20 days of heatwave conditions are expected across the country this year, as opposed to the normal 4.8 days. Usually, heatwave conditions hit India around May-June during summers.
 

Advertisement

Published April 3rd, 2024 at 10:24 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

KL Rahul and Mayank Yadav

KL Rahul on Mayank Yadav

a minute ago
Video Of Drunk British Royal Navy Official Trying To Bite People On A Chennai Street Goes Viral

Zombie Behaviour

12 minutes ago
Taiwan Earthquake

Taiwan Earthquake

15 minutes ago
Tottenham held 1-1 at West Ham to dent Champions League hopes

Suprs draw with West Ham

18 minutes ago
Relegation-fighting Burnley lets lead slip away in 1-1 draw with Wolves

Burnley lets lead slip

22 minutes ago
Richest Copa Libertadores gets started with Brazilian teams the favorites to win

Copa favourites

25 minutes ago
Exam Results

KSEAB 2nd PUC Results

27 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

32 minutes ago
7.5 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Taiwan

Taiwan Earthquake

32 minutes ago
Man United defenders Martinez and Lindelof ruled out for at least a month because of injuries

United's injury woes

32 minutes ago
India bond yields fall

Bond yields

34 minutes ago
Calvert-Lewin

Everton draw at Newcastle

36 minutes ago
Education News

CTET registration date

36 minutes ago
Visweswara Rao

Visweswara Rao Dies

38 minutes ago
Abhijeet Bhattacharya

Singer On Fake Patriotism

40 minutes ago
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Kejriwal Fact Check

42 minutes ago
Gopal Rai

India News LIVE

43 minutes ago
Education News

KCET hall ticket

44 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 'Stop what you're doing & watch him bowl': Mayank Yadav mesmerizes world

    Sports 5 hours ago

  2. World's Most Powerful Scanner Reveals First Image of Human Brain

    World11 hours ago

  3. IIT Graduate Caught Lying on Resume in Shocking Interview

    India News11 hours ago

  4. Woman, Her Friend Faked Kidnapping to Get Money For Abroad Trip

    India News11 hours ago

  5. Student Trying April Fool's Trick Over Video Call, Ends Up Hanging Self

    India News11 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo