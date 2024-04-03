Advertisement

New Delhi: Parts of the country are likely to experience a rise in mercury and a heatwave from April 3, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted. The weather agency has said that heatwave conditions are likely to prevail for four days from April 3 over parts of east and peninsular India.

The IMD has forecast rainfall and thunderstorms could hit parts of northeast India on April 7.

2) Heat wave conditions likely to prevail over parts of east & peninsular India during 03rd-06th April, 2024.



3) Warm night conditions very likely to prevail in isolated pockets over Odisha during 03rd- 06th April, 2024. pic.twitter.com/NXFzZVUtN0 — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) April 2, 2024

In a post on X, the IMD wrote, “Heat wave conditions likely to prevail over parts of east & peninsular India during 03rd-06th April, 2024.”

It added, “Hot and humid weather very likely to prevail over Coastal Karnataka, Kerala & Mahe, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry & Karaikal during 02nd-06th; over Telangana, South Interior Karnataka during 02nd-04th and over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Rayalaseema on 02nd & 03rd April.”

The IMD has predicted a heatwave in isolated pockets of north interior Karnataka till April 6. Further, parts of Jharkhand and Andhra Pradesh are also expected to experience heatwave conditions.

Posting on X, IMD said, “Heat Wave conditions very likely at isolated pockets of North Interior Karnataka during 2nd-06th April, 2024.” “Heat Wave conditions likely at isolated pockets of Jharkhand, Rayalaseema, and Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam during 4th-6th April, 2024,” the weather agency further said.

“Due to prevailing mainly northwesterly/westerly dry air and high solar insolation, the maximum temperature would be more than 40 degrees C at many places across Odisha, and likely to be above normal by 3 to 5 degrees C during April 3 to 6,” IMD said in its forecast.

A significant rise in temperature by 2-3 degrees Celsius across Northwest, Central and East is also likely in India over the next three days. Maharashtra is also expected to witness a rise in temperature in the first week of April.

IMD has also predicted that this year, around 10-20 days of heatwave conditions are expected across the country this year, as opposed to the normal 4.8 days. Usually, heatwave conditions hit India around May-June during summers.

