Published 17:16 IST, September 28th 2024
IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall In Parts of Uttarakhand, Yellow Alert Issued For Pithoragarh
IMD has predicted light to moderate rainfall is expected in several parts of Uttarakhand adding that yellow alert has been issued for Pithoragarh and Bagheshwar
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
IMD issues yellow alert for parts of Uttarakhand, heavy rainfall predicted | Image: PTI
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
17:16 IST, September 28th 2024