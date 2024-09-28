sb.scorecardresearch
  • IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall In Parts of Uttarakhand, Yellow Alert Issued For Pithoragarh

Published 17:16 IST, September 28th 2024

IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall In Parts of Uttarakhand, Yellow Alert Issued For Pithoragarh

IMD has predicted light to moderate rainfall is expected in several parts of Uttarakhand adding that yellow alert has been issued for Pithoragarh and Bagheshwar

Reported by: Digital Desk
IMD issues yellow alert for parts of Uttarakhand, heavy rainfall predicted | Image: PTI
