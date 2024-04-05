Advertisement

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday predicted that a light to moderate rainfall is likely to take place in Delhi-NCR in the evening. According to the Meteorological Department, there are chances of light rain at several places in Delhi-NCR and surrounding areas on Friday evening. However, the weather will get normal on Saturday. The cloudy sky and breeze have brought down the temperature providing a bit of relief to the people in the national capital.

However, it is being said that the people may have to face severe heat waves in the beginning of the next week. Light strong winds have been blowing in Delhi NCR since Thursday evening, due to which people have got some relief from the increased heat in the weather.

Apart from the Meteorological Department, Skymet Weather has also expressed the possibility of rain in Delhi-NCR.

Rainfall may harm crops, says expert

Mahesh Palawat, Vice President of Meteorology and Climate Change Department of Skymet Weather, has released a post on his social media account on the change in the weather of Delhi. In this post he has written that light rain is possible in Delhi-NCR in the next few hours.

However, since it is the ripening season of the Rabi crop, both light or moderate rainfalls would result in harming the crops. Additionally, the harvested crops have been kept in the fields at several places and in case rainfall occurs, it may harm the grains.

The weather is likely to remain clear from Saturday with no possibility of rainfall at present.

The beginning of next week is possible with intense heat in Delhi NCR.

IMD Issues Heat Wave Warning Across Country

The weather office has warned of a heat wave in the next two days over parts of east and peninsular India. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) also said there could be intense rain and thunderstorms in the northeast region till April 9.

The heat wave conditions are likely in isolated pockets over Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Vidarbha, north interior Karnataka, coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Yanam, Rayalaseema and Telangana today and tomorrow, the IMD said.

The IMD said a "significant amount of rainfall" has been forecast in parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha, and Gangetic West Bengal.

Heat wave conditions already persist in isolated pockets over north interior Karnataka, Rayalaseema, coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Yanam, the IMD said.

"Scattered to widespread light and moderate rainfall or snowfall with isolated thunderstorms and lightning very likely over sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during the next seven days," the IMD said.

The Centre on Wednesday told the states and Union Territories to make plans for mitigating the effects of heat waves, especially for mass gatherings amid the Lok Sabha elections.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya gave the directions after reviewing public health preparedness for management of heat-related illness.

"Timely, advance and wide awareness among the people on the preventive measures will hugely support in reducing the severe impact of such heat waves," he said.

The IMD has recently predicted the maximum temperature in the country will be above normal this year.

Since the beginning of April, temperatures of 40 to 42 degrees Celsius have been recorded in many parts of the country, due to which the risk of heat stroke has increased, Mr Mandaviya said.

"It is also known that the general election 2024 is at its doorstep in which wide public participation is expected, and without public participation this great event will not be complete. While ensuring public participation in this, it is the responsibility of all of us to take care of health," he said.



