Central and Eastern parts of India are likely to experience rainfall and storms in the next few days | Image:PTI

Advertisement

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall and dust storms in several parts of India in the next few days. According to the weather forecast agency, the likely fresh spell of rainfall and storms are set to put a break on the ongoing heatwave in central and eastern parts of the country. Not only this, it is also likely to make the climate quite favourable ahead of the polling for the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections across the country.

The IMD stated that the weather patterns across these regions will significantly shift on May 12, 13, and 14, during which rainfall along with lightning storms and winds are likely to be experienced at several isolated places. It is being said, on May 12, isolated regions within Uttarakhand are likely to experience lightning storms and winds with speeds varying between 40-50 kmph.

Advertisement

Similar weather conditions to persist over southern peninsular India until May 16: IMD

Moreover, the IMD forecasts that Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan will see a mix of light to moderate rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds on May 12 and 13. Thunderstorm sand dust storms, with accompanying gusty winds, are also predicted for isolated locations in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan during this two-day period.

Advertisement

The IMD further expects similar weather conditions to persist over southern peninsular India until May 16. Notably, however, from May 16, a fresh heatwave will likely overcome Northwest India.

With regard to the plains of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, the IMD anticipates gusty surface winds to surge on May 12 and 13. Also, hailstorms are likely to happen in states such as Madhya Pradesh, central Maharashtra, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Marathwada, and Gujarat on these same dates.

Advertisement

The IMD made these announcements in the wake of several incidences of heavy rainfall and hail storms reported in isolated areas around the country in the last 24 hours. Specific instances include Maharashtra, which recently experienced a severe heatwave where temperatures peaked at around 43.5 degrees Celsius.

