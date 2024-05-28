IMD Predicts Relief From Severe Heatwave, Says ‘Above-Average Monsoon’ Likely

Advertisement

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has offered a glimmer of hope to residents of northwest and central India who have been grappling with intense heatwave conditions. In a statement on Monday, IMD Chief Mrutyunjay Mohapatra forecasted a reprieve from the scorching temperatures over the next three days. The regions, which have been enduring sweltering heatwave conditions, are anticipated to experience a gradual decrease in temperature, providing much-needed relief to residents and mitigating the adverse impacts on health and livelihoods.

Mohapatra emphasized the importance of preparedness and urged citizens to remain cautious despite the upcoming respite, as temperatures could still remain uncomfortably high in some areas.

Advertisement

"Expect relief from the heat wave in northwest and central parts of the country after three days due to a western disturbance and moisture incursion from the Arabian Sea. There could be some thunderstorm activity in northwest India and rain in the western Himalayan region," Mohapatra said in a virtual press conference.

The IMD had also predicted above-normal monsoon for central India in 2024, with the entire country expected to receive above-average rains this season.

Advertisement

Delhi, south Haryana, southwest UP and Punjab recorded five-seven heat wave days, with maximum temperatures ranging from 44 degrees Celsius to 48 degrees Celsius, he said.

Assam also experienced a heat wave with record breaking temperatures on May 25-26.

Advertisement

The IMD attributed the heat wave in northwest India and some parts of the central region in the second half of May to the lack of rainfall, stronger dry and warm winds and an anti-cyclonic circulation over southwest Rajasthan and adjoining Gujarat.

Mohapatra said only two of the five western disturbances that affected north India were active.