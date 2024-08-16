Published 06:36 IST, August 16th 2024
IMD Rain Forecast: More Rain In Delhi-NCR, Orange Alert in Wayanad
IMD predicts light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms, in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) until August 21.
IMD predicts light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms, in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) until August 21. | Image: Shutterstock
