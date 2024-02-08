English
Updated January 17th, 2024 at 13:05 IST

What's the Significance of Thrissur's Shree Ramaswamy Temple Where PM Modi Visited Today?

Narendra Modi on Wednesday became the first Indian Prime Minister to visit the Shree Ramaswamy Temple in Thrissur.

Tanisha Rajput
PM Modi at Shree Ramaswamy Temple
PM Modi at Shree Ramaswamy Temple | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Thrissur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday morning offered prayers at Thrissur's Shree Ramaswamy Temple in Kerala ahead of the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the Ram Mandir on January 22.

According to media reports, the prime minister visited the temple on an invitation by the chief priest dated January 1.

This visit comes as a part of the 11-day Anushthan being observed by the Prime Minister in which he will be visiting all the Ram Mandir across the country ahead of the grand opening on January 22.

This is a historic visit as it is the first time a Prime Minister has come to offer prayers. During his visit the PM participated in pooja rituals including feeding fishes or Meenoottu, in the temple, honouring Matsya Avatar of Lord Vishnu.

A cultural programme was also organised during the PM's visit. 

Significance of Shree Ramaswamy Temple:

The Shree Ramaswamy Temple is located in Kerala's Thriprayar locality, almost, 22 km away from Guruvayoor and 60 km from Kochi airport.

It is one of the most prominent temples in south India with Lord Ram as the main deity. It houses a six-foot-tall idol of  Lord Ram, standing and holding Shankha, Sudarshan Chakra, Stick, and Garland, in a ferocious form, facing the east.

The idol is addressed as 'Thriprayar Thevar' or 'Thriprayarappa,' the deity in the royal form is the presiding deity of the noted festival Arattupuzha Pooram, which is considered as “the summit of all the deities in the universe”.

This is also the first temple to be visited as part of the 'Nalambalam Pilgrimage', a ritual completing the visit to four temples dedicated to Lord Ram and his brothers, in the month of Karkidakam, considered ‘Ramayana month’ in the state. 

Published January 17th, 2024 at 12:57 IST

