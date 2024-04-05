×

Updated April 5th, 2024 at 19:18 IST

'Continue Doing Public Service': PM Modi To BJP Workers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday told BJP workers that to continue doing public service, it is important for the party to come back to power with the blessings of the people.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
'Continue Doing Public Service': PM Modi To BJP Workers | Image:@NarendraModi-Facebook
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday told BJP workers that to continue doing public service, it is important for the party to come back to power with the blessings of the people. During his interaction with BJP 'karyakartas' from Karnataka via the NaMo App, he said he appreciated that they are "completely involved in campaigning" for the Lok Sabha polls.

"BJP workers are always ready for the service of the people. Your focus is now on preparations for voting on April 26 and May 7. As a BJP worker, I'm interacting with you," Modi said.

Noting that April 6 is the BJP's Foundation Day, a day on which party workers strengthen their resolve towards doing public service, he said, "To continue this 'Maha Yagya of Jan Seva' (great ritual of public service), coming back to the government and getting the blessings of the people is important." He asked the partymen to reach out to the people and tell them about the works and achievements of his government in the past 10 years, to achieve this goal.

Stating that the trust of the people of Karnataka in the BJP has continuously increased, the PM said, “There is a voice coming from every house -- '4 June-400 paar'.”

Published April 5th, 2024 at 19:18 IST

