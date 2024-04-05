×

Updated March 17th, 2023 at 09:18 IST

Imposing POCSO in child marriage cases not lawful: AIUDF MLA on Assam CM's crackdown

Amid allegations of politicizing the child marriage crackdown underway in Assam, AIUDF MLA and General Secretary Aminul Islam took a jibe at the government.

Reported by: Simran Singh
POCSO
AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma | Image:self
Amid allegations of politicising the child marriage crackdown underway in Assam, AIUDF MLA and General Secretary Aminul Islam took a jibe at the government for adopting unlawful measures.

While speaking to media, he said, "Even we don't support child marriage, but the way it is being stopped in the state isn't right. It shouldn't be done arbitrarily but should be done judiciously. Imposing POCSO Act in cases related to child marriage shouldn't be done."

Earlier in February, the AIUDF accused the Assam government and said that the government is cracking down on child marriage in accordance with the Prevention of Child Marriage Act (PCMA) regulations without establishing the requisite laws. Together with AIUDF, Congress called the Assam government's campaign against child marriage a "farce".

AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal earlier slammed the Assam government for the crackdown on child marriages in the state and said that it was a move to "harass" the minorities.

What is the child marriage crackdown?

Himanta Biswa Sarma, the chief minister of Assam, launched a massive campaign on February 4 this year against people involved in child marriages. According to an official announcement from the Assam government, more than 2,250 people had been detained in the first two weeks since the launch of the operation in the state in connection with the campaign against child marriage.

Amid allegations of communalism, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said on March 16 that an equivalent number of Muslims and Hindus were arrested during the government's ongoing crackdown against child marriage.He said that the ratio of arrests of Muslims to Hindus since the February 3 crackdown is 55:45.

"I have got some of our people picked up too because you (opposition members) will all feel bad. The ratio of arrests of Muslims to Hindus since the February 3 crackdown is 55:45," Sarma said during his reply to a discussion on Vote of Thanks on the Governor's speech in the state assembly.

Published March 17th, 2023 at 09:18 IST

