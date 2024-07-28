sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Delhi Coaching Centre Tragedy | Manu Bhaker | Bengaluru PG Murder | US Elections 2024 | Mamata Banerjee | Mumbai Rains | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 23:39 IST, July 28th 2024

Imran Khan’s Party Tehreek-e-Insaf Plans Countrywide Protest on Completion of His One-year in jail

Former prime minister Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party on Sunday announced its plans to hold a countrywide protest next month

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Imran Khan’s party plans countrywide protest on completion of his one-year in jail
Imran Khan’s party plans countrywide protest on completion of his one-year in jail | Image: PTI/file
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

23:39 IST, July 28th 2024