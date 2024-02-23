Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 23rd, 2024 at 22:38 IST

In Bid To Curb Child Marriage, Assam Cabinet Scraps Muslim Marriage and Divorce Act

The Assam Cabinet approved the scrapping of Assam Muslim Marriage and Divorce Act during the Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Abhishek Tiwari
Assam Cabinet scraps Muslim Marriage & Divorce Act
Assam Cabinet scraps Muslim Marriage & Divorce Act | Image:Facebook/ Himanta Biswa Sarma
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Dispur: The Assam Cabinet on Friday approved the scrapping of Assam Muslim Marriage and Divorce Act during the Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The decision was taken by the cabinet, after reviewing the legal provision of the scrapping of the law.

After the scrapping of the Muslim Marriage and Divorce Act, all the marriages in Assam will now be take place as per the Special Marriage Act. As per sources, the decision has been taken to curb the child marriage.

(With inputs from Anirudh Bhakat)

Published February 23rd, 2024 at 22:35 IST

