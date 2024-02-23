Advertisement

Dispur: The Assam Cabinet on Friday approved the scrapping of Assam Muslim Marriage and Divorce Act during the Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The decision was taken by the cabinet, after reviewing the legal provision of the scrapping of the law.

After the scrapping of the Muslim Marriage and Divorce Act, all the marriages in Assam will now be take place as per the Special Marriage Act. As per sources, the decision has been taken to curb the child marriage.

(With inputs from Anirudh Bhakat)