Jammu: In a stringent action against drug mafias in Jammu and Kashmir, authorities have razed the house of infamous drug mafia Jimmy in the Birpur area of Samba. The action comes days after the arrest of notorious drug smuggler who was running 'fake' drug de-addiction centre located in Birpur area of Bari Brahmana in Samba district.

Samba Deputy Commissioner Abhishek Sharma told Republic that the action has been initiated to uphold the rule of law and take an exemplary action against drug suppliers and protect state land from encroachment. "The structure, which occupied one kanal and 12 marla of state land, was razed following ground verification and with the assistance of local law enforcement. The team successfully demolished an illegally-constructed structure of notorious drug criminal in Birpur village," he added.

On February 12, the Jammu and Kashmir Police had apprehended Kapil Sharma alias Jimmy, operating an illicit establishment. Sharma, hailing from Chaudahi, Sainik Colony in Jammu, had been evading justice amid a string of serious allegations, including violence, illegal confinement, drug supply and fraudulence while he ran a drug network in the garb of a drug de-addiction centre located in Birpur.

Jammu and Kashmir Government officials informed Republic that a list of all such dreaded criminals is being prepared and their background checks are being done and in the days to come, all the properties they have acquired illegally will be taken back. "The nexus that has pushed our generation to turmoil will not be tolerated and this bulldozer action will continue against enemies of the society. The administration is committed to a crime-free society and for that criminals need to be dealt with strong actions," he added.

Drug Mafia Kapil alias Jimmy was wanted in 17 FIRs

Samba Police spokesperson said that Bari Brahmana police, under the supervision of SDPO Bari Brahmana, has arrested Kapil Sharma alias Jimmy under sections 420, 323, 342 and 506 of the IPC. "The case was registered vide FIR 11/2024, on basis of complaint alleging incessant violence, illegal confinement and cheating in fraudulently run drug de-addiction centre in Birpur, Bari Brahmana. After registration of FIR, police party was immediately dispatched, and 15 victims of violence were rescued and reunited with their family members. However, the main accused Kapil Sharma alias Jimmy was absconding," he added.

Police further added that the accused is wanted in 17 FIRs in Jammu and Samba districts, with reports of his involvement in heinous offenses including attempt to murder, peddling narcotics, illegally carrying weapons, snatching etc.

