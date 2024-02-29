English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 29th, 2024 at 00:09 IST

In Crackdown on Drug Mafias, Authorities Raze House of Drug Peddler in Jammu and Kashmir

The notorious drug smuggler -- Kapil Sharma alias Jimmy -- was running 'fake' drug de-addiction centre in Birpur area of Samba district.

Gursimran Singh
The notorious drug smuggler -- Kapil Sharma alias Jimmy -- was running 'fake' drug de-addiction centre in Birpur area of Samba district.
The notorious drug smuggler -- Kapil Sharma alias Jimmy -- was running 'fake' drug de-addiction centre in Birpur area of Samba district. | Image:Republic Digital
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Jammu: In a stringent action against drug mafias in Jammu and Kashmir, authorities have razed the house of infamous drug mafia Jimmy in the Birpur area of Samba. The action comes days after the arrest of notorious drug smuggler who was running 'fake' drug de-addiction centre located in Birpur area of Bari Brahmana in Samba district.

Samba Deputy Commissioner Abhishek Sharma told Republic that the action has been initiated to uphold the rule of law and take an exemplary action against drug suppliers and protect state land from encroachment. "The structure, which occupied one kanal and 12 marla of state land, was razed following ground verification and with the assistance of local law enforcement. The team successfully demolished an illegally-constructed structure of notorious drug criminal in Birpur village," he added.

Advertisement

On February 12, the Jammu and Kashmir Police had apprehended Kapil Sharma alias Jimmy, operating an illicit establishment. Sharma, hailing from Chaudahi, Sainik Colony in Jammu, had been evading justice amid a string of serious allegations, including violence, illegal confinement, drug supply and fraudulence while he ran a drug network in the garb of a drug de-addiction centre located in Birpur.

Jammu and Kashmir Government officials informed Republic that a list of all such dreaded criminals is being prepared and their background checks are being done and in the days to come, all the properties they have acquired illegally will be taken back. "The nexus that has pushed our generation to turmoil will not be tolerated and this bulldozer action will continue against enemies of the society. The administration is committed to a crime-free society and for that criminals need to be dealt with strong actions," he added.

Advertisement

Drug Mafia Kapil alias Jimmy was wanted in 17 FIRs

Samba Police spokesperson said that Bari Brahmana police, under the supervision of SDPO Bari Brahmana, has arrested Kapil Sharma alias Jimmy under sections 420, 323, 342 and 506 of the IPC. "The case was registered vide FIR 11/2024, on basis of complaint alleging incessant violence, illegal confinement and cheating in fraudulently run drug de-addiction centre in Birpur, Bari Brahmana. After registration of FIR, police party was immediately dispatched, and 15 victims of violence were rescued and reunited with their family members. However, the main accused Kapil Sharma alias Jimmy was absconding," he added.

Advertisement

Police further added that the accused is wanted in 17 FIRs in Jammu and Samba districts, with reports of his involvement in heinous offenses including attempt to murder, peddling narcotics, illegally carrying weapons, snatching etc.
 

Advertisement

Published February 29th, 2024 at 00:09 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shubman Gill with Robin Minz's father

Gill meets Robin's dad

4 hours ago
Alanna Panday Announces First Pregnancy

Alanna Is Pregnant

8 hours ago
Ranveer

Ranveer's Don 3 Look

8 hours ago
Ex-UFC fighter flips his truck while attempting a DONUT

UFC fighter flips trucks

9 hours ago
Tiger Shroff

A Peak Into BMCM's Event

a day ago
Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi

Aamir-Sharman Reunite

a day ago
Sowmya Janu

Sowmya Manhandles Cop

a day ago
Ayushmann Khurrana in Dum Laga Ke Haisha

Khurrana On DLKH's 10 Yrs

a day ago
Anup Jalota at Pankaj Udhas Funeral

Celebs At Pankaj Funeral

a day ago
Sunny Deol

Laapataa Ladies Screening

a day ago
Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan

Varun-Shraddha Step Out

a day ago
The Debate

CAA Is Right

a day ago
Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant's recovery

a day ago
The Miz

Miz left stranded

a day ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Tendulkar visits Uri

a day ago
Prachi Desai

Manoj-Prachi Spotted

a day ago
Shankar Mahadevan

Final Respects To Pankaj

a day ago
Reva

Pankaj Udhas' Funeral

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Himachal political thriller intensifies, Sukhu govt firefights rebellion

    The Debate12 minutes ago

  2. Pink To Aadukalam: Highest-Rated Films Of Taapsee Pannu On IMDb

    Galleries19 minutes ago

  3. Operation Valentine On OTT: Where To Watch Varun Tej's Action Thriller

    Entertainment20 minutes ago

  4. Shahid-Kriti, Rakul-Jackky At TBMAUJ Success Bash

    Web Stories20 minutes ago

  5. Rakul-Jackky's Haldi Ceremony Was All About Love

    Web Stories26 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo