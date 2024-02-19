Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 19th, 2024 at 14:47 IST

In First 3 Months, Namo Bharat Trains Record Average Daily Ridership at Over 2,900

The data is valid for the first 95 days of Namo Bharat, i.e., till January 23, 2024.

Digital Desk
RRTS- NaMo Bharat Train
In December 2023, as many as 72,335 commuters boarded the trains. | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: The Namo Bharat rapid trains have registered an average daily passenger journey at around 3,000, according to a national daily. The rapid trains were flagged off by PM Narendra Modi on October 20 last year, and were opened for public use on October 21. The data is valid for the first 95 days of Namo Bharat, i.e., till January 23, 2024.

As per the data, the Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) reported daily passenger ridership at 63,852 passengers in October 2023, while 71,124 people travelled on the trains in November that year. In December 2023, as many as 72,335 commuters boarded the trains Whereas, a total of 72,382 people travelled on the RRTS  in the first 23 days of January 2024. The data showed that the Namo Bharat trains catered to a total 279,423 passengers till January 23, 2024, or an average of 2,941 commuters per day.

Advertisement

At present, RRTS operates on a 17-km-long priority section housing five stations including Ghaziabad, Sahibabad, Duhai, Guldhar, and Duhai Depot. According to sources, an additional section of RRTS, spanning 25 kms up to Meerut South, will become operational by March.

‘Daily footfall likely to rise to 8 lakh’

The RRTS will have an 82-km-long corridor connecting Delhi’s Sarai Kale Khan with Meerut's Modipuram. According to a report, the daily footfall is likely to rise to 8 lakh once the entire stretch opens.
 

Advertisement

Published February 19th, 2024 at 14:45 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

World News Today

60 Seconds News Wrap

3 hours ago
PM Modi

Shri Kalki Dham Temple

3 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Debuts At BAFTA

18 hours ago
Hema Malini

Hema Performs In Ayodhya

21 hours ago
Akshay Kumar

Akshay-Tiger Viral Video

21 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Returns To Mumbai

21 hours ago
Vivek Oberoi

Vivek Remembers Saathiya

21 hours ago
Pragya Jaiswal

Pragya's Airport Look

21 hours ago
Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan's Lunch Date

21 hours ago
Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Dons Athleisure

2 days ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhant Hits The Gym

2 days ago
Surbhi Chandna and Shrenu Parikh

Surbhi shares video

2 days ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Fashion Goals

2 days ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara's Day Out

2 days ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

2 days ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Arrives at Airport

2 days ago
Nakkul Mehta

Nakkul's Son's B'day

2 days ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Meet the Farmer Who Sold Garlic Worth Rs 1cr With Investment of Only...

    India News7 minutes ago

  2. 2 Kids Die of Suspected Measles, Schools Shut for 3 Days

    India News10 minutes ago

  3. Kamal Nath, Tankha Lead Major Revolt In Congress?

    Politics News11 minutes ago

  4. UK equities stagnate amid diminishing rate cut hopes

    Business News11 minutes ago

  5. Mitsubishi partners with TVS Mobility for integrated vehicle mobility

    Business News13 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo