New Delhi: The Namo Bharat rapid trains have registered an average daily passenger journey at around 3,000, according to a national daily. The rapid trains were flagged off by PM Narendra Modi on October 20 last year, and were opened for public use on October 21. The data is valid for the first 95 days of Namo Bharat, i.e., till January 23, 2024.

As per the data, the Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) reported daily passenger ridership at 63,852 passengers in October 2023, while 71,124 people travelled on the trains in November that year. In December 2023, as many as 72,335 commuters boarded the trains Whereas, a total of 72,382 people travelled on the RRTS in the first 23 days of January 2024. The data showed that the Namo Bharat trains catered to a total 279,423 passengers till January 23, 2024, or an average of 2,941 commuters per day.

At present, RRTS operates on a 17-km-long priority section housing five stations including Ghaziabad, Sahibabad, Duhai, Guldhar, and Duhai Depot. According to sources, an additional section of RRTS, spanning 25 kms up to Meerut South, will become operational by March.

‘Daily footfall likely to rise to 8 lakh’

The RRTS will have an 82-km-long corridor connecting Delhi’s Sarai Kale Khan with Meerut's Modipuram. According to a report, the daily footfall is likely to rise to 8 lakh once the entire stretch opens.

