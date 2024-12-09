‘In Modi Govt, We Are Working On Everything’: EAM Jaishankar To Indian Community In Bahrain

Manama: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, while interacting with the Indian community in Manama, during his official visit to Bahrain, lauded their contribution to the nation, saying that it is impressive to hear the appreciation for the Indian community from the Bahrain leadership. Assuring the Indian community living in Bahrain that the Indian government is making efforts to improve ties with the country, EAM Jaishankar said, “In the Modi government we are working on everything.”