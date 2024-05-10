In My 3rd Term, Those Below 30 Will Join My Efforts: PM Modi

Advertisement

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami said that in my third term as a Prime Minister of the country, those below 30 will join my efforts.

On being asked why can't India be the capital of South East Asia, he said, “India is a mine of opportunities and working to bring the global south together.”

Lauding India's image in the the world, he said, “There is a competition in the world that how to go near India. I think why shouldn't South east Asia's capital be India. Why shouldn't all the nations of the country should think about partnering with India.”

"Guwahati and Kolkata can emerge as big commercial hubs. Why shouldn't I make Kolkata an attractive commercial destination for the entire south east Asia. I think in this direction. I think India's progress is not a threat to any country. Today, when the India progresses, the world doesn't envy it ....but it feels good for its success. World's burdens are getting lessened with India's progress," he added.

He continued, “we made toilets, we are harnessing solar energy, increasing the GDP of the country. Now the world feels good about India's success. The world thinks that if the India will perform, there will be a positive vibration for the world.”

He stated, " Other countries are telling its youth that don't see here and there, India is a mine of opportunities. The world tells its youth that look at India, its a mine of opportunities. See, in G 20, we made Africa a member, we focused on the global south. We are focusing on it like a key player not as a mere audience."

