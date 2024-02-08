Updated January 16th, 2024 at 20:57 IST
In Photos: How Ayodhya Has Transformed and What it Looks Now?
The anticipation and significance of the ‘Pran Pratistha’ event have prompted extensive efforts to enhance Ayodhya's infrastructure and aesthetics.
Ayodhya: As Ayodhya prepares to host the historic consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple on January 22, significant changes have transformed the cityscape. The anticipation and significance of the ‘Pran Pratistha’ event have prompted extensive efforts to enhance the city's infrastructure and aesthetics.
1. Grandeur Unveiled: Ayodhya's landscape now boasts a grandeur befitting the occasion. The temple complex stands as a majestic symbol, with architectural marvels reflecting intricate craftsmanship.
2. Illuminated Ghats: The ghats along the sacred Sarayu River have undergone a mesmerizing transformation. Illuminated in vibrant hues, they present a breathtaking spectacle, offering a serene backdrop to the spiritual festivities.
3. Decorative Lighting: Ayodhya's streets are adorned with decorative lighting, creating a festive ambiance. The city is bathed in a radiant glow, enhancing the overall visual appeal in preparation for the momentous event. Road in Ayodhya is adorned with sun-themed pillars ahead of the consecration ceremony at Ram temple.
4. Enhanced Infrastructure: The city's infrastructure has received a significant boost. Roads, bridges, and public spaces have undergone improvements to accommodate the influx of devotees and dignitaries expected to attend the ceremony.
5. Security Measures: With a high-profile event on the horizon, Ayodhya is under tight security. Stringent measures have been implemented to ensure the safety and smooth flow of events, reassuring attendees and residents alike.
6. Devotional Atmosphere: Ayodhya resonates with a devotional atmosphere as the date approaches. Temples and cultural landmarks have witnessed increased footfall, and the spiritual fervor is palpable among locals and visitors alike.
What Ram Mandir Looks Like Now?
As these photos offer a glimpse into the city's makeover, Ayodhya stands poised to host an event of immense cultural and religious significance. The transformations underscore the collective efforts to ensure a memorable and dignified setting for the consecration ceremony, capturing the essence of Ayodhya's rich heritage and the historic moment it is set to witness.
