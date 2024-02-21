Updated February 21st, 2024 at 22:45 IST
In Relief to Farmers, Modi Govt Hikes MSP on Sugarcane by 8%, Price Now Raised to Rs 340 Per Quintal
After the decision, the MSP on sugarcane will increase to 340 per quintal for the year 2024-24, which was earlier 315 per quintal.
- India
- 1 min read
New Delhi: The Union Cabinet of the Narendra Modi-government on Wednesday approved a hike on minimum support price (MSP) for sugarcane by 8 per cent per quintal on minimum support price (MSP) for sugarcane. The Cabinet approval on the MSP for sugarcane has come up amid a massive protest at the Punjab-Haryana border by the agitators during the farmers’ protest march to Delhi.
Narendra Modi-government committed to double farmers' income, says Anurag Thakur
Union Minister Anurag Thakur announced the government’s decision at a press conference in New Delhi. Apart from this, Thakur also announced decisions taken on livestock stating the measures taken by the government for fodder and feed production.
Anurag Thakur stated that the Narendra Modi-government is committed and focused to increase farmers’ income two-fold.
Published February 21st, 2024 at 22:45 IST
