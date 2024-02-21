The Modi government has worked relentlessly for the welfare of farmers in the last 10 years, Union Minister Anurag Thakur says during a late night press briefing. | Image: PIB screengrab

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet of the Narendra Modi-government on Wednesday approved a hike on minimum support price (MSP) for sugarcane by 8 per cent per quintal on minimum support price (MSP) for sugarcane. The Cabinet approval on the MSP for sugarcane has come up amid a massive protest at the Punjab-Haryana border by the agitators during the farmers’ protest march to Delhi.

Narendra Modi-government committed to double farmers' income, says Anurag Thakur

After the decision, the MSP on sugarcane will increase to 340 per quintal for the year 2024-24, which was earlier 315 per quintal.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur announced the government’s decision at a press conference in New Delhi. Apart from this, Thakur also announced decisions taken on livestock stating the measures taken by the government for fodder and feed production.

Anurag Thakur stated that the Narendra Modi-government is committed and focused to increase farmers’ income two-fold.

