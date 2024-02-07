Advertisement

NOIDA: Two people were killed and 10 sustained injuries in separate road accidents in Greater Noida, police said on Saturday. In a four-vehicle crash on the Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida, a person was killed and nine were injured, they said. The multi-vehicle pile-up took place around midnight when the vehicles were at the 30 km milestone in Jewar on the Noida-Agra carriageway.

"A bus collided with a truck and soon two cars also collided with them one after the other. One person identified as Satya Prakash (35), a native of Etawah district, who was aboard the bus died while nine others suffered injuries," a police spokesperson said.

Advertisement

Those injured were taken to a local hospital for treatment, the official said.

In a separate incident, a motorcycle-borne man was killed after being hit by a car near the ITBP campus near Lakhnawali village, police said. The rashly driven car allegedly ploughed into two motorcycles and an auto-rickshaw at around 10 pm on Friday, they said.

Advertisement

"Motorcycle rider Jitendra (35), who lived in Lakhnawali village, died while another person Upendra (40), who lives in Khurd Gulawathi village, suffered injuries," a police spokesperson said. Police said they have seized the erring car and taken the driver, Bhola, and one more person into custody.