English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 27th, 2024 at 23:22 IST

In Seperate Road Accidents, 2 Killed, 10 Injured in Greater Noida

In a four-vehicle crash on the Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida, a person was killed and nine were injured. In a separate accident, a motorcycle-borne man was killed after being hit by a car near the ITBP campus.

Press Trust Of India
Road accident
Two dead, 10 injured in separate road accidents across Greater Noida. | Image:PTI/ Representational
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

NOIDA: Two people were killed and 10 sustained injuries in separate road accidents in Greater Noida, police said on Saturday. In a four-vehicle crash on the Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida, a person was killed and nine were injured, they said. The multi-vehicle pile-up took place around midnight when the vehicles were at the 30 km milestone in Jewar on the Noida-Agra carriageway.

"A bus collided with a truck and soon two cars also collided with them one after the other. One person identified as Satya Prakash (35), a native of Etawah district, who was aboard the bus died while nine others suffered injuries," a police spokesperson said.

Advertisement

Those injured were taken to a local hospital for treatment, the official said. 

In a separate incident, a motorcycle-borne man was killed after being hit by a car near the ITBP campus near Lakhnawali village, police said. The rashly driven car allegedly ploughed into two motorcycles and an auto-rickshaw at around 10 pm on Friday, they said.

Advertisement

"Motorcycle rider Jitendra (35), who lived in Lakhnawali village, died while another person Upendra (40), who lives in Khurd Gulawathi village, suffered injuries," a police spokesperson said. Police said they have seized the erring car and taken the driver, Bhola, and one more person into custody. 

Advertisement

Published January 27th, 2024 at 23:20 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

15 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

16 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

16 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

16 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

16 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

19 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. CM PUNK to be active on WWE television; Here's his exciting NEW ROLE

    Sports 10 minutes ago

  2. Live: Former J'khand CM Soren Produced Before PMLA Court in Ranchi

    India News12 minutes ago

  3. WATCH | Move over SUPERMAN, Aiden Markram takes a unique BIRDMAN catch

    Sports 15 minutes ago

  4. Shivpal Yadav Rejects Speculation, Claims RLD to Remain with INDI bloc

    Lok Sabha Elections16 minutes ago

  5. RRR Fever Continues, Cameron Left Spellbound By Ram Charan-Jr NTR's Film

    Entertainment16 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement