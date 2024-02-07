Updated January 31st, 2024 at 20:35 IST
In Suspected Case of Food Poisoning, 109 Thane Students Fall Ill
Soon after being served food from outside, the students of an ashram school in Thane complained of vomiting, nausea and giddiness.
THANE: After being served food from outside, 109 students — 63 girls and 46 boys — of a private ashram school in Shahpur Taluka on the outskirts of Mumbai were rushed to a government hopsital, with the students showing symptoms of food poisoning. The incident took place on Wednesday morning, with the students complaining of vomiting, nausea and giddiness soon after consuming the outside meal. The Shahpur tehsildar Komal Thakur was quoted by PTI as saying that, with the exception of four students, all others have now been released from the hospital after treatment.
After the incident, samples of the food items served to the students was sent to a laboratory for testing. Furthermore, local police have initiated a probe into the matter.
With inputs from PTI.
